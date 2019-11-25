Worst weather for Thanksgiving travel to our west

The worst weather this week for travel will be across the Plains, Rockies and Midwest. One system will move through Tuesday and Wednesday with another one waiting in the wings late in the week. Monday will be a great day for travel if you can leave then. Tuesday not so much.

Cloudy skies will spread over the region by Tuesday afternoon. Rain will be moving across the Mississippi River Tuesday afternoon and then in east Tennessee late Tuesday night.

The best chance of rain in the Tri-Cities area is Wednesday morning as the winds kick up. Rainfall slides east Wednesday afternoon. Travel farther west looks fine Wednesday.

Thanksgiving looks dry across much of our area, but a second system will be taking shape across our nation’s midsection.

Perhaps your family and friends are coming to you. Locally, it will be dry Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will be on the cool side with a mix of sun and clouds.

Here’s how this year compares to other Thanksgivings dating back to the 1930s when record-keeping began in the 1930s. These stats make this year look pretty good!

