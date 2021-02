Storm Team 11 Forecast:Saturday, February 6, 2021

Overcast and getting colder tonight. Snow has been falling in the highest elevations of far east Tennessee and North Carolina since at least 6 PM as southern system rides along the mountain chain. It will continue there through at least early Sunday afternoon.

Elsewhere, moisture doesn’t really ramp up until midnight or so as a separate system moves in from the west. That will give places like eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia mainly snow with some sleet perhaps mixing in starting around midnight. That moisture slides east and northeast through Sunday morning. We all have a good likelihood of seeing snow from 4 to 8 AM Sunday. Temperatures will dip to around 32 degrees around sunrise to mid morning Sunday.

There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee and North Carolina where a widespread swath of 6 inches or more of snow is expected. Travel will be the most troublesome here starting tonight.