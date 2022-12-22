

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of Northeast Tennessee and all of Southwest Virginia until 7 p.m. Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for Eastern Kentucky and is valid until 9 a.m.

Cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with rain changing to snow quickly overnight. The low will be near 38 degrees at 11 p.m. and will quickly drop into the single digits by early morning.

At this time, it looks like most of the area could see moderate snow with totals from one to two inches of snow with slightly higher amounts in the mountains. The best chance for some heavy bursts of snow will be from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Friday will be cloudy, windy and very cold with a 50% chance of snow in the early morning. The high will be near 10 degrees.

Wind chill values could be -15 to -25 degrees for the Tri-Cities on Friday with wind chills in some of the higher elevations near -30.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 0 degrees.

Saturday, Christmas Eve, will be mostly cloudy and very cold with a high of 15 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night and Christmas Day. The low on Christmas Eve will be 7 degrees with a high on Christmas Day of 20 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 10 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 27 degrees.

We will see an increase in clouds late Monday night with a low near 16 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 38 degrees.

Warming up with mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with a high of 45 degrees.

Temperatures will be seasonable again next Thursday with a high of 55 degrees.

Have a great night and stay warm!