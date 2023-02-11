Winter Storm Warnings issued for Greene, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson Counties in Northeast Tennessee and the Western North Carolina Mountains until 12 a.m. Monday.

Winter Weather Advisories issued for Eastern Kentucky and most of Southwest Virginia with the exception of Lee and Scott Counties.

Cloudy skies are forecast for the area Saturday night with a 40% chance of rain in the Tri-Cities and rain, sleet and snow across the mountains of Eastern Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina. The low will be near 35 degrees for the Tri-Cities.

Sunday will be cloudy and breezy with an 80% chance of rain mixed with some sleet at times early in the Tri-Cities, followed by a chance of snow through the afternoon and early evening. Parts of the Tri-Cities will have the chance of an inch or two of snow on the backside of this system.

It looks like snow and some sleet will be possible East of the Tri-Cities and also across parts of Southwest Virginia. Snowfall totals across Southwest Virginia could be as high as three to five inches. Naturally, the highest elevations will have higher snowfall totals. The high in the Tri-Cities Sunday will be 43 degrees.

The low pressure that brings the snow Sunday will move out of the area that night. Lingering snow flurries will be possible with a low near 26 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 55. The higher elevations will stay in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 60

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday. The low will be 38 with a high on Wednesday near 64 degrees.

Showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday. The chance of rain is 60%. The high will be 66 degrees.

We could see a few showers Thursday night into early Friday. The low will be 44 with a high on Friday of 52 degrees.