Winter Storm Warnings issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings also issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina.

Winter Weather Advisories issued for all of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky with the exception of Scott County, Virginia.

All of the Warnings and Advisories listed above expire at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

As for snow totals, the Tri-Cities are forecast to receive a dusting to 1.5 inches of snow. Across Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia is forecast to get 1-4 inches depending on elevation. The higher elevations of Northeast Tennessee seem to have the chance of receiving the most snow in the region. The western side of the Northeast Tennessee mountains could see anywhere from 4-8+ inches of snow. The North Carolina Mountains can see anywhere from 3-6+ inches of snow.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and a chance of snow Friday with an afternoon high of 39 degrees.

Snow showers will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning. The low Friday night will be 25 degrees with a high on Saturday near 38 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a few snow flurries possible in the higher elevations. The low will be 20 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 47 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday night and Monday with a low of 26 and a high on Monday near 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night. The low will be 39 degrees.

Skies will be cloudy Tuesday with a 60% chance of rain in the morning. The high will be 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 60 degrees.

Wednesday evening and through the overnight rain will move back into the forecast. 60% chance of rain in the evening with an overnight low of 45 degrees.

Thursday we will see a 60% chance of scattered showers with a high of 60.

Have a great Friday!