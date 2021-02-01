Storm Team 11: Winter weather advisories for the Tri-Cities, snow showers continue through Tuesday morning

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a Winter Storm Warning for the mountains of east Tennessee and for the mountains of western North Carolina as well as for Grayson county in Virginia. Winter Weather are in effect for east Tennessee and southwest Virginia and across eastern Kentucky.
Snow totals of a trace to up to 2″ in spots are possible for the lower elevations of the Tri-Cities. THe mountains of east Tennessee and western North Carolina could pick up three to six inches of additional snowfall through tomorrow.
Cloudy with snow tonight. Low 24.
Cloudy with a 40% chance of snow showers Tuesday. High 34.
Cloudy with a chance of snow flurries Tuesday night. Low 19.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 39 degrees.
Have a great night!