Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for parts of the area

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a 70% chance of snow. the low will be 27 degrees. Snow will continue across the area overnight. Total snowfall accumulations will range from around an inch in the Tri-Cities to maybe as much as 4 to 8 inches across the highest elevations of Tennessee and western North Carolina. Parts of southwest Virginia could see as much as 1 to 3 inches on average with some of the highest elevations seeing more snow than that.

Snow showers will be possible early Tuesday morning with afternoon clearing. High 35.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for night with a low near 18 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 44 degrees.

Have a great night.