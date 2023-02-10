The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight with a low near 32 degrees. Saturday will start partly cloudy and cold with an increase in clouds through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 53 degrees.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for western North Carolina and the mountains of Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and Greene counties in Tennessee from 8 PM Saturday to midnight Sunday for the potential of two to six inches of ice and snow. Some of the highest peaks of northwestern and western North Carolina could see as much as eight inches to a foot of snow by late Sunday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cloudy skies are forecast for the area Saturday night with a 40% chance of rain in the Tri-Cities and rain, sleet and snow across the mountains of East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and western North Carolina. The low will be near 35 for the Tri-Cities.

Sunday will be cloudy and breezy with an 80% chance of rain mixed with some sleet at times early in the Tri-Cities followed by a chance of snow through the afternoon and early evening. Parts of the Tri-Cities will have the chance of an inch or two of snow on the backside of this system. It looks like snow and some sleet will be possible east of the Tri-Cities and also across parts of Southwest Virginia. Snowfall totals across Southwest Virginia could be as high as three to five inches. Naturally, the highest elevations will have higher snowfall totals. The high in the Tri-Cities Sunday will be 43 degrees.

The low pressure that brings the snow Sunday will move out of the area Sunday night. Lingering snow flurries will be possible with a low near 27 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 49 degrees for the Tri-Cities. The higher elevations will stay in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 55 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday. The low will be 39 with a high on Wednesday near 62 degrees. We have a 50% chance of rain on Wednesday.

Showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday. The chance of rain is 60%. The high will be 66 degrees.

We could see a few showers Thursday night into early Friday. The low will be 44 with a high on Friday near 52 degrees.

Have a great weekend!