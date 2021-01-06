Storm Team 11: Winter Storm Watches issued for the mountains Thursday night and Friday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight night with a low near 26 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday afternoon with an increase in clouds late in the day. High 47.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 50% chance of rain and snow. Snow could accumulate across the mountains of east Tennessee and western North Carolina. Low 33.

Friday will be cloudy and cold with a 50% chance of rain and snow. The mountains of east Tennessee and western North Carolina along with parts of southwest Virginia will see accumulations in the morning and through the afternoon. The Tri-Cities could see a mix with snow in the morning changing to rain then back to snow. It looks like right now that parts of the Tri-Cities could see a light accumulation from Morristown east. Stay tuned as this is still a changing forecast.

Have a great night!