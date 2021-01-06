Winter Storm Watches for the mountains Thursday night to Friday night – A wintry mix begins tomorrow night

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a low near 26 degrees.

We will see a few hours of sun and clouds on Thursday before clouds roll back into the area during the late afternoon. The high will be 47 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with rain, sleet and snow moving into the area. There will be a possibility for the snow to accumulate in the higher elevations. Low 33.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a chance of rain and snow across the Tri-Cities with snow in the late afternoon and early evening. There will be a chance of accumulation across the Tri-Cities and southwest Virginia. The mountains of east Tennessee, western North Carolina and some of the higher elevations of southwest Virginia will have a better chance of several inches of snow through Friday night. The high on Friday will be 40 degrees.

We clear Saturday morning into the afternoon with partly cloudy skies on Sunday.

