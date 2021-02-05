Winter Storm Watches for parts of the area Saturday night into early Sunday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee, western North Carolina and most of southwest Virginia excluding Lee, Buchanan and Dickenson counties in Virginia.
Partly cloudy skies overnight with a low of 25 degrees.
We start with limited sunshine tomorrow followed by cloudy skies and a chance of rain and snow developing in the late afternoon. Rain and snow will be possible through the night into early Sunday. We are also watching the possibility of downsloping winds across parts of northeast Tennessee which could keep snow totals a little lower. Time will determine how long that effect persists. A weather system will come into the area Sunday morning which will allow for snow across the region; however, it will end by about Noon to 2 PM.
Skies clear Sunday night with a low of 22 degrees.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a high near 50 degrees.
Have a great weekend