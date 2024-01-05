The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with an 80% chance of rain for the Tri-Cities and freezing rain, sleet, and some snow for parts of western North Carolina and parts of Southwest Virginia. The low will be near 32 degrees.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for western North Carolina and parts of Virginia for the possibility of freezing rain and sleet with ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. Travel will become hazardous overnight into early Saturday afternoon across western North Carolina and parts of Southwest Virginia from Marion to Wytheville.

Warm air should bring rain into much of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia overnight into Saturday morning. Freezing rain will be a problem over western North Carolina and Southwest Virginia through the early afternoon. The high temperature in the Tri-Cities Saturday will be 46 with 30s in the mountains of North Carolina north to the West Virginia border.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the mountains of East Tennessee through Saturday morning. Winds will be sustained at 25 to 35 mph with wind gusts as high as 65 mph.

Rain and some snow will be possible Saturday night with a low in the Tri-Cities near 35 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 50% chance of rain and some snow showers. There could be a light snow accumulation in the mountains of East Tennessee and western North Carolina into Southwest Virginia. The high on Sunday will be 43 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 50 degrees.

Clouds increase Monday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Rain is forecast for Tuesday with a high of 54 degrees. The rain chance will be 80%. Locally heavy rain will be possible.

Rain will change to light snow and flurries across the area late Tuesday into Wednesday with a high of 54 degrees. The low Tuesday night will be 35 degrees.

Skies will be clear Wednesday night with a low of 27 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 47 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with rain. The low will be near 30 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy and warmer with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 50 degrees.

