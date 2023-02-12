The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and cold temperatures tonight with a 50% chance of rain changing to snow as the system departs the area. The best chance of snowfall accumulation will be across the higher elevations above 3,000 feet. Parts of the Tri-Cities could see a brief dusting of snow to less than an inch in spots.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the mountains of Northeast Tennessee and Western North Carolina through Midnight. Those areas could see a quick two to four inches of snow. Slippery road conditions will be possible with snow covering the ground across the higher elevations. The low tonight will be cold at 27 degrees.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for parts of Southwest Virginia for the possibility of light snow.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high near 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 32 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday along with breezy conditions. The high will be 62 degrees.

Clouds increase Tuesday night with a low near 44 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 67 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. The low will be near 50 with a high on Thursday near 70 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers Thursday night with a low near 37 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 40% chance of rain early. Rain may actually end as some light snow across the mountains. The high on Friday will be 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 22 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 44 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high near 58 degrees.

Have a great night!