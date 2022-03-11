The Storm Team 11 Forecast has Winter Storm Warnings for the area tonight into Saturday.

A strong cold front will move into the area overnight which will bring snow, wind, and very cold temperatures to the area into Saturday morning.

There will be snowfall accumulations across the entire area. Snowfall totals for the Tri-Cities will range from three to five inches with some higher totals across the higher elevations. Southwest Virginia will see two to six inches of snow through Saturday. Eastern Kentucky could see three to six inches of snowfall.

Strong winds will create wind chill factors in the lower teens.

Snow showers and snow flurries will continue through the early evening.

It is interesting to point out that we could see thundersnow which would increase some of the snowfall totals. The low tonight will be 35 and that will be the high for Saturday at midnight.

Temperatures will fall to the lower 20’s from the morning through the afternoon hours.

We keep cloudy skies Saturday night with snow possible early. Skies will clear late with a low of 10 to 12 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night into Monday. The low will be 27 with a high on Monday near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 36 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 64 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. The high on Wednesday will be 66 degrees with a high near 70 on Thursday. The chance of rain is 30% both days. Scattered showers are forecast for Friday with a high near 72 degrees. The chance of rain is 40%.

Be Safe and Have a great weekend.