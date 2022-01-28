Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories through 7 AM Saturday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for Johnson, southeast Carter, Unicoi and southeast Greene counties as well as western North Carolina south of Boone to Burnsville.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for all of eastern Kentucky, southwest Virginia and for Carter, Sullivan, and Washington counties in northeast Tennessee and for northwestern North Carolina.

Snow is forecast across the area through tonight with light accumulations ranging from a trace to less than an inch west of the immediate Tri-Cities to one to maybe two inches through parts of Carter, Sullivan, Washington and parts of central and eastern Greene county in Tennessee. Southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky could see one to two inches of snow with some spots getting as much as three inches in some quick bursts of snow. The higher elevations of eastern Tennessee and parts of western North Carolina could see on average two to four inches of snow with some totals in the highest elevations near 5 inches. The low tonight will be 15 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Winds will pick up over night into tomorrow which will produce wind chill factors to below zero at times.

Cloudy skies are forecast for early Saturday with a chance of snow and flurries early followed by clearing skies, windy conditions and very cold temperatures. The high will be near 28 early in the Tri-Cities with low to middle 20’s in the mountain locations.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 12 to 14 degrees in the Tri-Cities. Some of the higher elevations will dip into the single digits for overnight lows.

Sunday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 40 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 48 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 27 degrees.

The warming trend begins on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 33 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy and mild with a 50% chance of rain late. The high will be near 58 degrees. The chance of rain is 50% late Wednesday into Wednesday night with a low of 40 degrees Wednesday night.

Rain is likely on Thursday with a high near 58 degrees.

Look for a 50% chance of rain changing to snow on Friday with w a high near 40 degrees.

Have a great weekend!