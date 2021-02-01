Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories – Snow continues

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps the Winter Storm Warnings for the mountains of east Tennessee, western North Carolina and for Grayson county, VA. Winter Weather Advisories continue in effect for the remainder of the News Channel 11 Viewing area.

Snow will continue to fall across the region with up to two inches possible in parts of the Tri-Cities. The mountains of east Tennessee could see a total of four to six of snow with some of the highest points getting more than that. Parts of southwest Virginia could see a total of two to four inches of snow. The low will near 24 degrees. Snow will stick to bridges and overpasses, so please drive with care.

Snow showers continue through the early afternoon Tuesday with a high near 34 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 19 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 39 degrees.

Have a great night!