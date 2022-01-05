Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 28 degrees.

Our next weather maker will move into the area on Thursday. Winter Weather advisories will be in effect for the Tri-Cities Thursday with Winter Storm Warnings across all southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky and well as for the mountains of northeast Tennessee. This system will bring a slight chance of snow to the area Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. Snowfall totals will range from one to up to three inches across the area. The highest elevations could see two to four inches of snow with some of the higher elevations having the possibility of receiving as much as 6 to 8″ of snow.. The high on Thursday will be 40 degrees.

Snow showers will be possible Thursday night with a low of 14 degrees.

Look for a few snow showers early Friday with clearing skies. It will be cold Friday with a high near 27 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high near 43 degrees.

We could see some light rain and snow late Saturday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy and warmer with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be 60 degrees.

We keep the chance of rain and a little snow Sunday night into early Monday morning with afternoon sun on Monday. The low will be near 26 with a high on Monday near 40 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Monday night with a low of 15 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 36 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 22 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 45 degrees.

Have a great night!