Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories issued for Thursday – Snow moves in during the afternoon

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for snow Thursday. Snow will start across Kentucky and middle Tennessee Thursday afternoon and then spread east through the early afternoon into the Tri-Cities and Southwest Virginia.

Snowfall through the afternoon could be heavy at times which could bring brief heavy accumulations to the region. The map above highlights snowfall potential across the area. There could be a little wintry mix at times.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30’s to near 40 early, but once the snow starts, temperatures will begin to decline. The best chance for snowfall accumulations will be from 1 to 6 p.m. After sunset, temperatures will get colder. We are forecasting a low near 14 degrees Thursday night.

The cold air will remain in the area Friday with afternoon high temperatures in the middle 20’s.

Skies will clear Friday afternoon and Friday night with a low Friday night in the single digits and lower teens.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high in the lower 40’s.

Rain is back in the forecast for Sunday with a high in the upper 40’s to near 50 degrees.

Stay weather aware Thursday and keep it tuned to WJHL online, on the air and on your smart phones for the latest weather information.