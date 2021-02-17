Storm Team 11: Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect tonight and Thursday – Snow, sleet, freezing rain possible

The Storm Team 11 Forecast has a Winter Storm Warning for much of the area tonight into Thursday for much of the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Tri-Cities and points southwest.

Rain and snow will move into the area late tonight and that could change to heavy snow for some for a few hours and the cold air will be in place. There could be some parts of the Tri-Cities that could pick up a quick one to maybe two inches of snow before the change to sleet and freezing rain and all rain through sunrise. Areas of eastern Kentucky and parts of southwest Virginia could see as much as three to five inches of snow before the change over to rain happens in the morning. The low will be 33 degrees.

Look for that wintry mix in the morning changing to rain after sunrise. Rain will be possible through the afternoon with a high of 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies and snow showers are possible Thursday night with a low of 29 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy and cold with snow showers through the early afternoon. The high will be 38 to 40 degrees.

Sunshine is back for Saturday with a high of 40 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high of 50 degrees.

Have a great night!