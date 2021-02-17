Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect overnight – Snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain heading our way overnight

The Storm Team 11 Forecast has a Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of the area with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Tri-Cities southwest to Knoxville.

Rain and snow will move into the area between 11 PM and Midnight. We could see a quick accumulation of snow for some before warmer air moves into the region. Parts of the Tri-Cities could see a quick inch of snow with areas of southwest Virginia having a chance to see a quick one to maybe as much as two to three inches in the colder areas, Eastern Kentucky will have the best chance at seeing some snowfall accumulation before the transition to a mix then rain takes place. The low in the Tri-Cities will be 33 degrees. The window of opportunity for accumulating snow in the Tri-Cities is becoming shorter.

Look for the wintry mix to change to all rain in the Tri-Cities between 4 A.M. and 6 A.M. The change to rain will be take place across southwest Virginia by 8 to 9 AM if not sooner. Rain is forecast for the area Thursday. Rainfall could be locally heavy early. The high will be 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies and snow showers are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 29 degrees,

Friday will be cloudy and cold with a 40% chance of snow showers and flurries through the early afternoon. Look for some late day clearing. The high will be 40 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 40.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 50 degrees.

Drive safe overnight. Have a great Thursday!