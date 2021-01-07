Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the area through Friday night

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with a chance of rain/sleet and snow moving into the area through 2 AM. Temperatures will be cold enough to support all snow in the mountains of east Tennessee and western North Carolina. Snow could pick up through the early moring hours just before dawn. The low will be 33 degrees.

We keep the chance of snow in the forecast for Friday with a little rain mixed in from time to time. The high will be early in the day at 40 degrees.

If the storm track goes to far south and east, snow totals will be less. Right now it appears the the mountains could see 3 to 5 inches of snow on average with the lower elevations having any where from a 1 to maybe as much as 5 inches in spots. This is a very complex storm system and everything has to come together just right to ensure snowfall accumulation.

Snow flurries will be possible Friday night with a low near 26 degrees.

Morning clouds will give way to to afternoon sunshine Saturday with a high near 38 degrees.

Have a great night!