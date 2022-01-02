Winter Storm Warning Sunday night into early Monday morning – Accumulating snow likely across the region

The Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 11 PM this Sunday night through 10 AM Monday.

Cloudy skies are forecast for the area with a 90% chance of rain changing to snow after midnight. The low will dip to 28 degrees. Snow will accumulate across the region. Snowfall totals will range from 4 to up to 8″ across parts of the Tri-Cities and parts of southwest Virginia with higher amounts across the mountains.

A strong storm system will sweep the area after midnight which will help create some locally heavy amounts of snow through the early morning hours. We will keep cloudy skies through 11 AM with a chance of light snow. Skies will clear through Monday afternoon with a high near 36 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Monday night with a cold low of 13 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 45 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 22 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 50 degrees.

Our next weather system will bring clouds to the area Wednesday night and Thursday with a low of 29 degrees and a high of 43 on Thursday.

We could see some light snow late Thursday into Thursday night with a low of 18 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 32 degrees.

Rain is back in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the middle 40’s on Saturday and near 50 degrees on Sunday. Low temperatures will be near 32 degrees Saturday night. The chance of rain is 50% Saturday and 40% on Sunday.

Have a great night and stay up-to-date with the weather at WJHL.com.