The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for rain tonight. The low temperatures will be 35 degrees.

Rain will begin to mix and change to snow late tonight and continue through early Saturday morning across the higher elevations of east Tennessee and also across parts of eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia.

The Tri-Cities will see a mix of rain and snow on Friday with a chance of light snow Friday night. High temperatures will stay in the low 30s in the mountains with upper 30s across the Tri-Cities and lower elevations Friday.

Winter storm warnings are in effect overnight through Saturday morning for the mountains of East Tennessee, parts of western North Carolina, and the Smokies. Snowfall totals could be in the range of at least 6 to 12 inches in those areas with higher totals possible as we maintain a northwest wind flow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for western Kentucky and most of southwest Virginia. Snowfall totals across those areas will range from 1 to 3 inches if not a bit more through early Saturday.

Look for cloudy skies and a chance of snow Friday with an afternoon high of 39 degrees.

Snow showers will be possible Friday night into Saturday. The low Friday night will be 23 with a high on Saturday near 38 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a few snow flurries possible. The low will be 23 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 49 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday night and Monday with a low of 27 and a high on Monday near 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a 60% chance of rain late. The low will be 38 degrees.

Skies will be cloudy Tuesday with a 60% chance of rain in the morning. The high will be 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 60 degrees.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 45.

Thursday we will see a 60% chance of scattered showers with a high of 62.

Have a great night!