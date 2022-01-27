Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories for Friday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for A Winter Storm Warning for the mountains of east Tennessee from 1 PM Friday to 7 AM Saturday. The counites included in this watch include Southeast Carter, southeast Greene, Johnson, Unicoi and the higher elevations of Cocke county.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for all of southwest Virginia and for parts of northeast Tennessee from 1 PM Friday to 7 AM Saturday. The counties included in that Winter Weather Advisory in northeast Tennessee include Northwest Carter, Sullivan and Washington.

Snow will move into the area during the afternoon tomorrow with the best chance of accumulations across the higher elevations through the afternoon and the evening. Snowfall totals will range from a trace to less than an inch and a half across the lower elevations and the Tri-Cities with up to two to four inches across the mountains.

Look for an increase in clouds tonight with a low of 28 degrees.

Cloudy skies and snow are forecast for Friday night with a low of 16 degrees.

A Wind Chill Watch will be in effect from 1 AM to 7 AM Saturday for parts of northeast Tennessee. This watch will include the following counties: Southeast Carter, Cocke, southeast Greene, Johnson and Unicoi.

We start Saturday with cloudy skies and snow flurries followed by clearing skies through the afternoon. The high will be cold at 26 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 12 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 40 degrees,

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 22 degrees,

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 46 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 25 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy and mild with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 49 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy and mild with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 60 degrees.

Have a great night!