The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for winds still staying gusty through the overnight. Most areas are under a wind advisory until 7 p.m. tonight. Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast with a low of 44 degrees.

We start off our Monday morning with a few showers early that end by mid-morning. Cloudy skies will linger throughout the day. The high of 54 degrees with a 20% chance of rain in the early morning.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild with a high of 60 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Wednesday with an 80% chance of rain lasting the entire day and a high of 61 degrees.

Temperatures cool down for our Thursday. Looking at mostly sunny skies and a high of 46 degrees.

And the temperatures will stay cool for our Friday. Sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 55 degrees.

Next weekend is when showers seem to make their way back into the forecast.

A 20% chance of some spot showers and cloudy skies on tap for Saturday. The high will be 60 degrees.

60% chance of showers on tap for next Sunday as widespread rain moves through the area. The high will be 59 degrees.

Have a great week!