Winds picking up through the overnight tonight.

Wind Advisories have been issued for Eastern Kentucky, most of Southwest Virginia, and the East Tennessee Mountains. These regions will be seeing gusty winds of 15-25 mph sustained winds with gusts of 40 mph.

The higher elevations of Greene County TN are under a High Wind Warning. These will be seeing very strong winds of 25-35mph with gusts of 60 mph. All advisories are in effect until late Tomorrow Afternoon.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a 20% chance of a quick shower. The low will be near 49 degrees. Winds will significantly pick up through the overnight.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. It will be a very windy and mild with a high near 67 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 45 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 20% chance of a few quick showers. The high will be 57 degrees.

Low pressure will move into the Tennessee Valley Late Friday into Saturday and will be centered in north Georgia. This will bring cooler air into the area along with a chance of rain and snow showers across our area on Saturday. The higher elevations will have the best chance of seeing a wintry mix of precipitation on Saturday, but parts of the lower elevations and the Tri-Cities could see some flurries but mainly rain at this point. Depending on the track of the low-pressure system, the amount of snow across the region this weekend is uncertain as the low is still developing. The high on Saturday will be 45 degrees.

We will keep cloudy skies and a chance of snow across the region into our Sunday. The high on Sunday will be 44 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are back on Monday with a high near 53 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies on tap for Tuesday with a high of 58 degrees.

Scattered showers are back next Wednesday with a high of 59 degrees.

Have a great night!