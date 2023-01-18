Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and breezy conditions are forecast for Wednesday night with scattered showers late. The low will be 48 degrees.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee from 4 AM to 1 PM Thursday. Winds across the higher elevations will be sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Thursday morning through the early afternoon followed by afternoon sunshine. The chance of rain is 70%. The high will be 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a high near 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Cloudy skies are back in the forecast on Saturday with a chance of rain late in the day. The chance of rain is 20%. The high will be 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 30% chance of rain. The low will be 35 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 50 degrees.

We will keep cloudy skies Sunday night into early Monday with a chance of snow Monday morning especially across the higher elevations. The low will be 35 with a high on Monday near 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday. The low will be 27 with a high on Tuesday near 48 degrees.

Cloudy skies are back Tuesday night with a 30% chance of rain. The low will be cold at 32 degrees.

Look for cloudy skies Wednesday with a 60% chance of rain changing to snow through the late morning into the afternoon. The high will be 46 degrees early.

