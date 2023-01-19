Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee from 7PM tonight. Winds will be sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee as well as Southwest Virginia until 7AM Friday. Winds will be sustained at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains of North Carolina until 12PM Friday. Winds will be sustained at 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 35 degrees.

Cloudy and cool on Friday with a high of 48 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 27 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are back in the forecast on Saturday with a high of 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 30% chance of rain. The low will be 35 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 50 degrees.

We will keep cloudy skies Sunday night into early Monday with a chance of snow Monday morning especially across the higher elevations. The low will be 34 degrees Sunday night with a high on Monday near 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 27 degrees.

Tuesday starts off mostly sunny with clouds and rain moving in through the late afternoon and evening. The high will be 48 degrees with a 50% of evening showers.

Cloudy skies are back Tuesday night with a 40% chance of rain. The low will be cold at 32 degrees.

Look for cloudy skies Wednesday with a 70% chance of rain and a chance for the higher elevations to get snow. The high will be 49 degrees early.

And for next Thursday, there is a 50% chance of snow showers with a high of 46 degrees.

Have a great night!