The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a 60% chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm late. The low will be 53 degrees.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee. The higher elevations will experience winds from the southeast at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. The High Wind Warning is in effect through 2 PM Wednesday.

Wednesday will give way to mostly cloudy skies with a 70% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong. The high will be mild at 75 degrees.

Cloudy skies and a few scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 20% chance of a morning shower. The high will be near 64 degrees.

We keep some clouds in the area Thursday night into Friday with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be near 40 with a high on Friday near 53 degrees.

We could see a chance of rain and late Friday night into Saturday. Some of the higher elevations could see some rain and snow showers on Saturday. The low Friday night will be near 38 with a high on Saturday near 52 degrees. Temperatures in the higher elevations will stay in the 40’s. Temperatures will be cold Saturday night with a low of 30 degrees along with a few snow flurries in the higher elevations.

Look for partly cloudy skies Sunday with a high near 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high near 60 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 66 degrees.

Have a great night!