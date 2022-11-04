The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls partly cloudy skies Friday and mild with a high of 74 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 52 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 20% chance of rain, especially across the mountains. The high will be 76 degrees. Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 59 degrees.

Wind advisories are issued for parts along the East Tennessee mountains including Johnson, Carter Unicoi counties. Areas can see gusts over 25 miles per hour. This advisory is in effect from now until Sunday at 1 a.m.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 76 degrees.

We keep a few scattered showers in the forecast for Sunday night with a low near 57 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 77 degrees.

We might possibly set a new record high temperature. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday. The low will be 56 with a high on Tuesday near 73 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with a low near 47 degrees and a high on Wednesday near 67 degrees. Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 66 degrees.

Have a great Friday and Weekend!