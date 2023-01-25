Wind Advisories are still in effect for most of the region until 7 p.m. tonight. Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and most of Northeast Tennessee may still see some gusty winds through the evening.

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 33 degrees.

Very early Thursday morning, those showers will change over to snow.

Thursday, we will continue to see scattered rain and snow showers. The chance of precipitation is 30% with a high of 38 degrees.

Thursday night, we will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers continuing through the early morning hours of Friday. The low will be 24 degrees.

As for snow accumulation, the Tri-Cities could see a few flurries. Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia are looking at 1-2 inches of snow. The higher elevations are looking at the most accumulation in the region, with about 2-3 inches of snow.

Friday will start off cloudy with a 30% chance of lingering snow showers. Skies will start to clear through the afternoon. The high will be 39 degrees.

Friday night, we will hold on to partly cloudy skies with a low of 25 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds is on tap for Saturday with a high of 50 degrees.

Saturday night, the clouds will start to increase with a low of 30 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40 percent chance of scattered showers. The high will be 50 degrees.

Sunday night, we will continue to see a few lingering showers with a low of 37 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Monday with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 52 degrees.

Clouds once again start to thicken up Monday night with a low of 37 degrees.

A 30% chance of scattered rain and snow showers is forecast for Tuesday. The high will be 52 degrees.

And on tap for next Wednesday is a 50% chance of rain with a high of 52 degrees.