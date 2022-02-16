The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a Wind Advisory for east Tennessee from 9 AM Thursday to 1 AM Friday. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph will be possible with wind gusts to 50 mph possible.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect for the mountains of northeast Tennessee. Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph will be likely with wind gusts to 70 mph.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast overnight with a low of 42 degrees. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 68 degrees. Winds will be from the southwest at 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with an 80% chance of showers and a few possible thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The low will be near 35 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for early Friday with a 30% chance of rain and some mountain snow flurries. We will see clearing skies late in the day. The high will be early at 47 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 24 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 50 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 25 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 58 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low 32 degrees.

Our weather pattern will change again next week with more clouds and rain as we start the week.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be near 62 degrees.

Rain is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures both days in the middle 60’s and overnight low temperatures in the low 40’s Tuesday morning and near 50 degrees Wednesday morning.

Have a great night!