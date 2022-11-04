The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a low near 52 degrees. The winds will start to pick up from the southeast at 5 to 15 mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from tonight through 1 AM Sunday morning for the mountains of east Tennessee and pats of Virginia. Winds will be sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gust to as high as 50 to 60 mph possible.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with windy conditions and a 20% chance of rain, especially across the mountains. The high will be 76 degrees.

Cloudy skies and windy conditions are forecast for Saturday night along with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 58 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 77 degrees.

We keep a few scattered showers in the forecast for Sunday night with a low near 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday. The low will be 53 with a high on Tuesday near 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with a low near 44 degrees and a high on Wednesday near 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 39 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 67 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a few showers possible. The low will be 44 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 63 degrees.

Have a great weekend!