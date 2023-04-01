A few advisories to be aware of before we get to the forecast:

High Wind Warnings have been issued for the Mountains in Northeast Tennessee, North Carolina and Southwest Virginia including Leslie and Letcher Counties in Kentucky. These regions can see 25-40mph sustained winds with gusts up to 70mph. This advisory is in effect until 11PM tonight.

Wind Alerts have been issued for Eastern Kentucky, and the lower elevations of Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee including the Tri-Cities. These regions can see 20-30mph sustained winds with gusts up to 50mph. This advisory is in effect until 8PM tonight.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mainly clear skies on tap for tonight with a low of 36 degrees. Winds will still be very gusty through the overnight tonight.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday as winds finally start to calm down. the high will be 64 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a 40% chance of a scattered showers shower. The high will be 66 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with clouds moving into the region ahead of showers in the evening. The chance of rain Tuesday evening will be 30% and the high will be warm at 80 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast through Tuesday night into Wednesday. The Tuesday night will be 56 degrees and the high on Wednesday will be 81 degrees. The chance of rain on Wednesday will be 60%.

Showers continue through Thursday with a 70% chance of rain and a high of 68 degrees.

Scattered showers on tap for Friday as well with a high of 65 degrees. The chance of rain is 50%.

And scattered showers continuing as we head into next Saturday with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 69 degrees.

Have a great night!