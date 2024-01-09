The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies and breezy conditions tonight with a 50% chance of rain changing to light snow late. There will be a possibility for a light accumulation of a dusting up to an inch in some of the lower elevations and maybe as much as 1–3 inches in the mountains overnight into early Wednesday. The low will be near 42 degrees. Winds will be from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph with some gusts to 45 mph possible. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the area through 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday will be cloudy and cold with wind and snow showers. The chance of snow is 50%. The high will be 42 degrees early in the morning with the middle and upper 30s during the afternoon.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 50 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 29 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of rain moving into the area through the late afternoon. The high will be 53 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with rain changing to snow overnight. The low will be 27 degrees.

Cloudy skies and windy conditions are forecast for Saturday with a 40% chance of snow showers. The high will be 33 degrees. There could be some light snow accumulation in the lower elevations with some accumulations in the mountains.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with snow showers possible. The low will be 18 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with scattered snow showers. The chance of snow will be 30%. The high will be 35 degrees.

Clouds are back Sunday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy and cold with a 60% chance of snow showers. It appears at this time that there will be the potential for accumulating snow across the area. The high will be 36 degrees.

Snow showers end Monday night with clearing skies and a low of 22 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 28 to 30 degrees.

Have a great night!