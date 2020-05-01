Wettest April and wettest year so far recorded at Tri-Cities

(WJHL)- Tri-Cities Airport recorded it’s rainiest April on record at 7.55 inches. That’s more than 3 inches above average.



Here’s how this April compared to some other unusually rainy Aprils.

Every month so far this year has been wetter than average at the Tri-Cities Airport. In fact, at this rate, we are having our wettest year on record so far in 2020 with a little more than 27 inches of rainfall. That is more than 13.5 inches wetter than average at this point in the year.

Looking through the first 10 days of May, the Climate Prediction Center and other long-term forecasts suggest our rainfall will be closer to average in the Tri-Cities region. However, some scattered showers and thunderstorms are still expected.