Winterizing your home and car

While some of us are not ready for the winter cold, we need to make sure our cars and homes are.

You can winterize your home with good maintenance. Cleaning your air filter and testing your carbon monoxide detector are simple steps.



If temperatures are expected to be frigid, to protect exposed water pipes, wrap them and leave a faucet slowly running.



It’s important to keep leaves off your unit, as they cause the unit to be less efficient. Once the snow starts to fall, keep an eye on any potential build up on your unit.



Rick Millsap from Kingsport Heating & Air also explains a way to keep your home more efficient is by keeping your fans on to keep a good circulation.



Before you head out the door on cold morning, make sure your car is ready. This can be done by simply checking your tire pressure and tire treads, and making sure your windshield wipers move smoothly.

Listen to make sure your car is starting good. “If you have a slow cranking you probably need to get your battery checked”, Ronnie Davis explains. He also mentions another big thing to get checked is your anti-freeze levels and coolant temperature.



Before you hit the roads, let your car heat up! This helps many things including de-icing and defogging windows safely.