We will be seeing a Blue moon tonight but a question that is often asked is “Will the moon actually be blue tonight”?

Unfortunately, this has nothing to do with the actual color of the moon.

The term “blue moon” actually refers to the phenomenon of a second full moon in a month. We had the first full moon of the month on August 1 and we will see the second one on August 30-31. A typical moon cycle takes about 29.5 days and sometimes we end up with a full moon twice in one month.

Like the phrase “once in a blue moon”, this is a pretty rare event. A blue moon happens every 1-3 years.