TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities region has been sweltering under a mid-June heatwave, with several days in a row seeing low-90s.

The extreme heat has prompted employers to make adjustments to outdoor workflow, created concern for parents and worried veterinary staff who fear an influx of pets suffering heat strokes.

Northeast Tennessee has neared heat records for several days in a row, according to records maintained by the National Weather Service (NWS). The record high on June 16 is 94 degrees, which was set in 2015. As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the temperature at Tri-Cities is 93 degrees.

With the temperatures hovering in dangerous highs, News Channel 11 compiled the following list of summer heat records in the Tri-Cities using NWS data:

What is the hottest temp. recorded in the Tri-Cities during June?

According to the NWS, June’s record high is also the hottest temperature ever recorded in the Tri-Cities. On June 30, 2012 scorching heat of 103 degrees was recorded.

The day prior to that record in 2012 had also seen a high of 102 degrees.

How hot is it on average in June?

The NWS reports that the average Tri-Cities June temperature sits at 72.3 degrees.

The average temperature on June 16 is right at 73 degrees. The record low on June 16 was recorded in 2002, when a low of only 50 degrees was recorded.

What is the coldest it’s ever been in a Tri-Cities June?

While 103 is a staggering heat to contemplate, what may be even harder to imagine is the shocking record June low.

In 1966, on both June 1 and 2, a low temperature of 38 degrees was recorded by the NWS.

What about next month?

July averages a higher daily temperature in the Tri-Cites, according to the NWS. The average July temperature sits at 75.6 degrees.

However, July’s highest temperature ever recorded does not surpass June’s. On July 28-29, 1952, the record was set at 102 degrees.

You can see more of the Tri-Cities temperature and weather records on the NWS website.