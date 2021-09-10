Weather folklore: Can August fog predict winter snowfall?

Weather folklore says that if you count the August fogs, you can tell how many snowfalls you may have during the winter season.

I have researched the weather folklore for the past several years and found a bit of truth to some of the fog predictions. There have actually been a few years where the data almost matched the August fogs; however, it is extremely important that you understand the visibility with those August fogs in order to make a folklore prediction.

That being said, here is a look at the fog report for this past August at the Tri-Cities Airport.

There were a total of 17 fog days reported during the month of August at the Tri-Cities Airport. Of those fog days, there were four with visibilities of a 1/4 mile or less. If you believe in the fog folklore, that would represent four accumulating snows in the Tri-Cities this winter season.

There were other days with light fog days. It is important to note that some of those were caused by rain and thunderstorms. If you deduct the rain days, there were 10 days of light fog which could represent 10 light snows ranging from flurries to snowfall totals of less than an inch ten times during the winter season.

This is all based on weather folklore. Some believe in this prediction while many others do not. Only time will tell what the winter season will bring.

Be watching out for my winter weather prediction in late November.