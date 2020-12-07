Tri-Cities region is no stranger to extreme weather during winter season

Extreme weather conditions are common in our region during the winter months, with just about any kind of weather possible, from heavy rain and flooding to snow and blizzard conditions and to high winds in the mountains.

Our topography often enhances the destructive downslope winds, essentially maximizing the wind force across the foothills of East Tennessee.

High winds over the mountains gained extra momentum, descending into the Camp Creek community one day in January 2019, destroying the roof at Camp Creek Elementary School.

Other extreme weather conditions originate from low pressure systems that are slow-moving, heavy rain makers. A colder ground increasing runoff, combined with heavy rain, led to a flooding event earlier this year.

Flood waters overtook Richlands in February, flooding many areas in this small community of Tazewell County.

Despite spring being the prime severe weather season, winter months also bring an occasional severe weather threat. Alanah Hall captured this funnel cloud in Hazard, Kentucky during early March, part of a weather system that was driven by unstable atmospheric conditions.

Of course, we are no strangers to snow during the winter months, but the heavy snow makers are less common. One such storm did bring some heavy snow to the Tri-Cities back in December 2018.