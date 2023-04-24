LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A sight normally reserved for the further north reaches of the hemisphere made its way into the region Sunday night.

The aurora borealis, typically called the Northern Lights, was visible in the Tri-Cities region Sunday due to what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) described as a severe geomagnetic storm on Friday. The lights could have even been seen in the sky as far south as Alabama on Sunday, NOAA reported.

Billy Bowling captured video of the display from Lebanon, Virginia Sunday night. You can view his video below:

An NOAA spokesperson told News Channel 11’s parent company, Nexstar, that the Northern Lights would also be visible in several states Monday night. However, the lights are expected to be seen in further north states with NOAA stating that Iowa would likely be the furthest south they could be spotted.

The National Weather Service states that auroras are created when charged particles collide with the planet’s upper atmosphere during a geomagnetic storm. The display is best viewed far from city lights.