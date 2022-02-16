(WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture reported Wednesday that it will not issue any safe debris burn permits due to high winds across the state.

Storm Team 11 said conditions will also continue to warm, with gusty winds reaching up to 20 mph. According to Meteorologist Jeremy Eisenzopf, weather conditions have remained dry throughout the Tri-Cities region.

While the dryness is not considered a drought, it creates the perfect conditions for brush fires. Eisenzopf said sunny and breezy days dry out the soil even more.

The state’s department warned that these conditions will be most prevalent near the Tri-Cities area.

“The strongest winds will be in the mountainous region of East Tennessee,” a post from agriculture department stated. “Winds will remain very strong on Thursday, but widespread showers and storms are likely.”

Also on Wednesday, crews are responding to the second brushfire in Hawkins County since Friday.

Multiple brush fires have been recorded across the region within the last week, including flames that burned 15 acres at Carvers Gap on Roan Mountain and a brush fire that ravaged 100 acres in Hawkins County last Friday.

Storm Team 11 forecasts that these conditions should improve after Thursday night, with heavy rain predicted along with the possibility of severe storms.