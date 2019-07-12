Tropical Storm Barry slowly moves towards the Louisiana Gulf Coast. Hurricane Warnings are up – Heavy Rains and Dangerous Storm Surge Expected

Tropical Storm Barry continues to slowly churn towards the central Gulf Coast. At 11:00 p.m. EDT, Barry was located 85 miles south-southwest of the Mouth of the Mississippi River. Maximum sustained were at 50 mph and this storm is moving very slowly towards the west at 3 mph.

Satellite Imagery from NOAA

There will be a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation along the coast of southern and southeastern Louisiana where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Intracoastal City to Grand Isle. A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Mouth of the Pearl River to Grand Isle, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New Orleans. Intracoastal City to Cameron.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for the Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Shell Beach.

Barry is a slow moving system and as a result will produce a long duration of heavy rainfall and a flood threat along the central Gulf Coast northward through the lower Mississippi Valley. Rainfall could range from ten to fifteen inches with some isolated areas having a potential for up to twenty inches of rain.

As Barry slowly moves inland and begins to weaken, the moisture from this storm system will advance towards the Tennessee Valley. The remnants could bring parts of our area rains as early as late Tuesday into Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Potential Rainfall through Sunday



Stay tuned for the latest information.