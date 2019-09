JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities saw another day of record-breaking heat on Wednesday.

A high temperature of 93 degrees was recorded at the Tri-Cities Airport.

That breaks the previous record high for September 11, which was set in 1964 at 91 degrees.

A record high temperature was also reported at the airport Tuesday.

Storm Team 11 says the heat will stay around for at least two more days.

