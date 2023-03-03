(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado watch on Friday as a storm squall line sweeps through the region.
According to the NWS Storm Prediction Center, a tornado watch has been issued for the following counties in Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia:
- Buchanan
- Carter
- Dickenson
- Greene
- Hawkins
- Johnson
- Lee
- Leslie
- Letcher
- Russell
- Scott
- Sullivan
- Unicoi
- Washington, Tennessee
- Washington, Virginia
- Wise
The watch was issued for Bristol and Norton, Virginia as well. The NWS’s watch will remain in effect until 8 p.m. on Friday for Tennessee and Virginia and 7 p.m. for Kentucky.
According to the NWS, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for several counties until 5:15 p.m.:
Sullivan County
Russell County
City of Bristol
Scott County
Washington County, Tennessee
Washington County, Virginia
The storm was located eight miles east of Kingsport and moving northeast at 70 miles per hour.