Thursday morning is the best time for the Tri-Cities to spot Eta Aquariid meteors

Although the peak for the Eta Aquariid meteors was this morning, clouds were in the way in the Tri-Cities. But with clearing skies by tomorrow morning, be sure to look up before sunrise for the Eta Aquariids.

Some more good news about tomorrow is that the waning moon will be lower in the southeast sky. Less light from the moon will make more meteors visible.

The best timing to look for these meteors is an hour or two before sunrise. The Eta Aquariids can produce up to 10-20 meteors per hour.

The source of this meteor shower is the infamous Halley’s comet. As Earth passes through Halley’s debris path, we see pieces of the comet light up across our sky.

Meteor showers get their name from the constellation they appear to radiate from. The Eta Aquariids radiate from the constellation Aquarius the Water Bearer. You can look anywhere in the sky to see the meteors since they fly all across the sky.

This shower is active until the end of May, but Thursday morning will be the most active morning until the end.

Some tips for meteor spotting:

It is best to find an area away from city lights

Give your eyes time to adjust to the dark

Be patient as meteors sometimes come in spurts

