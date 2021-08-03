The Perseids 2021: When to expect the peak of the meteor shower

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Perseid Meteor Shower is underway, but if you want to see the peak of the “best meteor shower of the year” you’ll have to wait for a few more days.

The shower peaks between August 11-13. The shower provides 50-100 meteors an hour for skywatchers to see, according to NASA.

What is the Perseid Meteor Shower?

The event comes from the Earth travels through the dust and debris from comet 109P/Swift-Turtle. That dust and debris burning up in Earth’s atmosphere create the meteor shower. Those particles become the streaks of light visible in the sky when they collide with the atmosphere.

The yearly event is viewable in the months of July and August.

Perseids are also known for their fireballs.

You Might Also Like: Ask Storm Team 11: What causes thunder?

Best times to see the meteor shower in Tennessee

While the shower is visible as early as 10 p.m. in some places, the nightly peak hits around 2 a.m. through sunrise. You’ll also need clear skies to see the show.

The Perseids were first visible beginning on July 14 and will last through August 24.

The meteor shower isn’t the only reason to keep your eyes on the night sky. This month’s full moon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, will be visible on August 22.

The Sturgeon Moon will appear right at the tail end of the meteor shower, giving skywatchers an extra treat to look up this month.

You can also join NASA to watch during the shower’s peak if you are unable to see the meteors where you live. Find updates here, or check out their YouTube page for more.