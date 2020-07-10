The National Weather Service in Morristown, Tenn. will take their radar down for maintenance July 14, but don’t worry, Storm Team 11 has you covered

(WJHL)- On July 14th our local radar in Morristown, Tennessee will go down for maintenance.

Meteorologist Anthony Cavallucci from the National Weather Service explains the 20-year-old radar is undergoing a five-year project so it lasts another 20 years.

The question many of you may be asking: With no radar from Morristown, how will Storm Team 11 track those afternoon thunderstorms?

Despite the Morristown Radar being down, we still have 3 other radars in Jackson, Kentucky, Blacksburg, Virginia, and Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Even when the Morristown radar is up and running, Storm Team 11 and the NWS use multiple radars every day for many reasons. For instance, the terrain of our region actually has a huge impact on what our radars can see.

Mountains can block the radar beam into portions of southwest Virginia. This is why Storm Team 11 switches to the Jackson radar.

The maintenance of the Morristown radar is scheduled to last about 9 days, but it could be completed sooner.