A strong storm system is moving rapidly towards our region with rain starting likely after midnight.

Although we will not see copious amounts of rainfall with this system, we will see the strong winds associated with it.

The National Weather Service out of Morristown, Tennessee has issued High Wind Warnings for the mountain zones of east Tennessee. The warnings go into effect at 10 p.m. EST Saturday evening and will expire at or before 7 p.m. EST Sunday evening.

The wind across the higher terrain could gust up to 60 mph. With sustained winds of 20-30 mph. Wind gusts of this magnitude could knock down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages could be possible if this occurs.

The strong winds will likely start late Saturday and relax as the system quickly exits the region early Monday morning.

Attached below is the timing of some of the stronger winds through our Sunday.

Timing of Strong Winds

Valid 12AM Sunday

Valid 5AM Sunday

Valid 8AM Sunday

Valid 1PM Sunday

Valid 7PM Sunday

